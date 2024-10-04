Comedian Jay Pharoah Recalls “Cheek Clapper” Diddy Giving Him “Creep Vibes”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Comedian Jay Pharoah shares shocking details about his unsettling meeting with Diddy. Learn about the eyebrow-raising revelation and more.

Jay Pharoah recently called Diddy a “cheek clapper” while speaking on how the disgraced Bad Boy music mogul gave him “creep vibes” when they first met.

The comedian recently sat down with Adam Carolla on his podcast and dropped major tea, including an eyebrow-raising anecdote about none other than Sean “Diddy” Combs. But first, Pharoah started on the path of recalling his experience with Diddy while praising fellow comedian Katt Williams, who shook Hollywood earlier this year with his explosive interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

Williams, who has long been known for his bold statements and fearless resolve, called out celebrities like Diddy, predicting that “all lies will be exposed” in 2024. Pharoah clearly feels Katt was onto something, remarking on his belief that not only was he telling the truth, but was telling jokes while he was doing it.

“Katt gave us a special with that Shannon Sharp interview,” Jay Pharoah said. “He had been working on them damn jokes, like, ‘this is probably funny. I can’t wait to talk to Shannon about this. Everybody’s going to lose their f###ing mind. All lies will be exposed in 2024.”

When Carolla pressed the subject, suggesting that Williams may have even more information about Diddy’s looming sexual assault allegations, Pharoah then dived into his own unsettling encounter with Diddy. According to Pharoah, the music mogul made him feel uncomfortable from the get-go.

“I met him [Diddy] before,” he said. “He gave me creep vibes. He was a creep. He was trying to get me to sign to his lawyer and I didn’t.”

Pharoah then revealed that Diddy tried to get him to sign with his lawyer while Pharoah was on Saturday Night Live.

“His lawyer was trying to get me as a client and apparently my sister’s my manager,” he said. “But he had already met with her and she said, we’re still going to go and weigh our options. I didn’t know that. So he thought he could jump the gun.”

Pharoah continued, explaining how Diddy doubled down and attempted to pressure him to sign with his lawyer and approached him at an SNL event in December 2010, seemingly eager to make a business deal happen behind the scenes.

“He talked to P Diddy, he was like, ‘Yo, I need some help. Yo, get Jay Pharoah to see if you can get him to sign with me,” he explained. “And Diddy was like, yeah, I got that. I got that. I got that. And then I didn’t, once I found out what was happening, I was like, yeah, I don’t really rock with this.”

Pharoah, however, wasn’t feeling it—especially considering Diddy’s infamous track record with artists. He didn’t hold back when he shared his skepticism, questioning the longevity of anyone’s career under Diddy’s Bad Boy Records.

“Do you know any Bad Boy artists who had a career after they got signed?” he asked rhetorically, before concluding, “None of them. So why would I sign with you?”

Pharoah added, “And you might try to clap my cheeks. I don’t want that sh** to happen. You know what I’m saying? You’re a cheek clapper. You clap cheeks.”