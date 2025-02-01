Conor McGregor Targets UFC Foe In Manic Tweet With Racial Slurs & Offensive Stereotypes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Conor McGregor really must think because he signed Xzibit he can do and say what he wants!

Conor McGregor’s latest social media outburst has sparked widespread outrage and reignited scrutiny of his past controversial rhetoric.

The former UFC lightweight champion unleashed a series of racist and inflammatory comments targeting longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov on January 31.

In a now-deleted post, McGregor attacked Nurmagomedov, his family, and their culture all while using multiple racial epithets for Black people.

The tirade included bizarre and offensive remarks about Nurmagomedov’s family, such as, “Show yo wife n*gga,” and “Show yo kids n*gga. Cousin f##### muthaf*ckin hidin muthaf*cker.”

McGregor continued with references to Irish youth wanting to “compete” against Nurmagomedov’s children.

The two fighters have a contentious history dating back to their infamous 2018 bout, which ended with Nurmagomedov’s victory and a post-fight brawl that led to suspensions for both athletes.

Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 after an undefeated career, citing the death of his father and coach as the reason for his early departure from the sport.

McGregor’s latest comments come amid mounting legal troubles.

Recently, he was found liable for a sexual assault in Dublin and ordered to pay $250,000 to accuser Nikita Hand. McGregor has vowed to appeal the verdict, insisting that the encounter was consensual.

This case is one of several allegations of sexual misconduct McGregor has faced, although he has not been convicted in other instances.

Adding to the chaos, McGregor reignited his feud with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Following the verdict in McGregor’s sexual assault case, Paul taunted him on social media, writing, “Dan hits his wife. Conor’s convicted of rape. But I’m the bad guy?”

McGregor retaliated in a now-deleted post, calling Paul a “gay little nerd” followed by a laughing emoji.

Xzibit, who signed with McGregor’s newly launched Greenback Records last year, shared insights into what makes their collaboration unique and why he stands by the MMA superstar despite his recent legal and personal issues in an interview earlier this month.

When discussing McGregor’s personal character, Xzibit acknowledged the controversies surrounding the fighter but made it clear where he stands.

“I gotta look at it like this; If you can’t stay down with the people in their dark times, you don’t deserve to stand up with them in the light,” Xzibit stated. “From what I’ve seen, the dude is doing the best he can. Great businessman too. His whiskey’s huge.”