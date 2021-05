Consequence has something to say about Mal, Rory and Joey Budden.

Consequence hasn’t been in the rumors in quite some time. But now he is back and he’s BACK…with a vengeance. Somehow he’s gotten wrapped up in the Joe Budden versus Mal and Rory situation. I still really don’t know what’s going on with these guys, nor do I care. But when the beef pops off, well, that’s when I show up. And this one is getting good…fast thanks to Cons to the Quence.

Here is what he said:

I don’t know what the F**K n##### think is going on

OVER HERE Just remember what you said @mal_bytheway You taking credit for Lining me up then you gon have to Live It now Joe can’t save you two b#### a## n##### cuz he couldn’t save himself This is disrespectful as F#CK and I am your Senior in the streets & in this music s### Ask Webb who birthed Joe Budden Y’all n##### been on my dick for 8 years sending Subs Ya man got SMACKED and yall can’t shake it But guess what

You realizing he Pu##y like I said he was but guess what?!?? I took my m############ 5 minutes and ate whatever came with it Meanwhile… Y’all got ROBBED by your own guy No gun

No knife

No Nothing My name is not to be mentioned again by n##### who ain’t even got they PAPER straight ‼️‼️‼️ #QueensAllDay

Some of you might have forgotten, back in the day Joe Budden and Consequence got into a physical altercation during a taping of Love & Hip-Hop New York. At that taping, behind the scenes, something happened and they got into it. I am about to pull the YouTube up and see exactly how it went down.

I always thought this was Cons that punched Joe in the head…but was it somebody else?

Here they are talking….

In the meantime, but we didn’t know was that his homey MAL help facilitate a counterattack on Consequence. At least that’s what Mel says. Now did it really happen like that? Consequence says absolutely not! He says that Joe Budden‘s former podcast her body is getting the credit for something he simply didn’t do. Also, he’s bringing up all beef that really has no bearing on the current situation. According to the streets, Joe Budden unceremoniously cut off his friends and walked away with the bag.

Consequence went nuts on big Homie, and he didn’t hold back in jail. Check out what he saying and you be the judge!

On another note, did Charla call it or not?

For those that care, here is the whole video response.

Yo….dude has a new vid coming with T.I. called “Super Star In The Hood…” Look for it.