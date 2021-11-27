Corners to Class: Kodak Black Considers College Enrollment

Kodak Black wants to go to college!

As a man, and as a musician, Kodak Black continues to evolve. Recently, Yak hopped on an Instagram Live broadcast. There, he shares an entrenched desire to obtain a higher education. This altruistic artist is keen on attending college.

Emphatically, the “Super Gremlin” spitter says, “I’m about to go to college real soon. And y’all gone see that; ya know what I’m saying. Like, what street n##### y’all know — who made millions of dollars — go back to college?”

Next, the “Too Many Years” MC mentions, “I mean, I ain’t never been to college. But, I got my GED while I was in prison, and s### like that.” Continuing the commentary, he shares, “But like — actually, tryin’ further they education — I ain’t tryin’ to be out here on no crazy s###; the f###.”

Below, in its entirety, check out Lil’ Black’s statement.

Yes, Black is seemingly bound for the books. Recently — to the chagrin of Deion Sanders — Boosie shared his aspiration of attending Jackson State University.

Hip-Hop’s matriculation is impressive; education is everything.