Could Bobby Shmurda Get An Early Release? LOOKS LIKE IT!

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Incarcerated BROOKLYN Rapper Bobby Shmurda could be getting an early release according to reports.
The rapper could be getting out as early as February according to a report by TMZ. The rapper, first went to the bing in 2016 to various charges that led him to be sentenced for up to seven years. He got some time shaved off for time served and good behavior. Recently, we saw Rowdy Rebel get out and celebrate his grand return to the world in glorious fashion! I was scared for him to get pinched and go right back in!
At this point, all Bobby really has to do is stay out of trouble and he’ll be out by February 23, 2021! What do you guys think is going to happen when he gets out of jail!?!
Do you think Rowdy Rebel and him will do incredible things in the music industry or will there just be problems? If for some reason, if for some reason Bobby is unable to maintain his cool status with the department of corrections, he’ll be in jail until December which is when he was scheduled to be released. Either way, he is good! Good luck!
I am wondering if he will do anything with any of these rappers out here now…Bobby Started Brooklyn Drill!