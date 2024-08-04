Could Denzel Curry Drop J.I.D Collaborative Project Before Metro Boomin?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Metro Boomin better hurry up and mix and master this joint he has with JID before Denzel Curry steals his thunder!

Denzel Curry is both ready and determined to craft a collaborative project opposite J.I.D, which could somehow arrive before the joint effort release the Atlanta-bred rapper has yet to drop with Metro Boomin.

That’s purely speculative, however, in the rap world, where collaborations between top tier artists can set the industry ablaze, it wouldn’t be surprising if the pair of lyricists fast-tracked an effort to satisfy fan demand and generate buzz. Because that’s exactly what’s happening with J.I.D and Metro Boomin’s highly anticipated project. When Metro Boomin announced that he and J.I.D were working on a joint album on Twitter (X) in March 2023, fans were sent into a frenzy.

“Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop,” Metro tweeted, igniting speculation and excitement across the rap community.

Fast forward to now J.I.D has consistently assured fans that the project is still underway despite any traces of the music from the record. No matter the case, in a recent interview, he doubled-down, “We’re working on that project every single day… We have so much music, it’s just about making it right… It’s happening for sure,” J.I.D said.

Despite the assurances, the exact release date remains uncertain, especially with Metro Boomin also hinting at another project with NAV. Given these factors, the likelihood of the J.I.D-Metro Boomin album dropping in late 2024 or early 2025 seems high.

However, amid this excitement, another potential collaborative project between J.I.D and Denzel Curry has fans buzzing. In a recent interview with Apple Music, Denzel Curry expressed his enthusiasm for working with J.I.D. When asked about a potential collab album, Curry was quick to name J.I.D as his preferred partner.

“That’s the only person I’m like, I would do a collab album with,” Curry stated. “He’ll make me a better rapper. I always look for somebody to challenge me to make me a better MC at the end of the day, because rap is also a sport.”

Curry’s comments have sparked speculation about whether a J.I.D and Denzel Curry project could materialize before the J.I.D and Metro Boomin album. Both J.I.D and Curry have a reputation for their lyrical prowess and dynamic performances, making the prospect of their collaboration tantalizing for fans who crave complex bars and innovative flows. That level of lyrical precision was another point Curry cited when explain how he feels working with J.I.D would provide him with a competitive edge.

“Your lyrical skills still sharpens steel… like a sword sharpens the other sword,” he suggested.

Comparatively, both J.I.D and Metro Boomin have enjoyed considerable commercial success, though their paths have differed. Metro Boomin’s projects consistently dominate the charts, with SAVAGE MODE II debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and HEROES & VILLAINS also seeing significant success.

On the other hand, JID’s The Forever Story has been praised as one of the most complete rap albums in recent years, though his chart performance hasn’t matched Metro Boomin’s. J.I.D’s strength lies in his critical acclaim and loyal fanbase, which values his intricate lyricism and storytelling.

At this point, a project with Denzel Curry could blend these strengths, offering the commercial viability of J.I.D’s growing fanbase and Curry’s energetic and competitive style.