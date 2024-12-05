Could Kendrick Lamar & JAY-Z Be Reunited?

Could it be true? Could the chatter I’m hearing actually be true? As we all know, Kendrick Lamar owns the year 2024! I don’t care what side you’re on—that’s a fact. Some people may try to twist and challenge that, but we’re not having it!

Now, there’s a new rumor swirling around the digital streets of Hip-Hop. The word is that a deluxe edition of Kendrick Lamar’s latest album is on the way. That part feels likely – read about it here. What’s unclear is what this deluxe version will include. As you might guess, I’m already all in for it. But I’m hoping for something extra major—because let’s face it, 2024 has already been extra major for Kendrick.

Let me cut to the chase and share what I’m hearing: JAY-Z might be rapping on the upcoming deluxe edition of GNX! Yes, there are persistent rumors that Hov is considering a return to Hip-Hop. Supposedly, he’s looking for a way to re-enter a landscape that has changed significantly since his last real foray. Personally, I have my doubts about this rumor.

Would JAY-Z actually attempt a comeback? Would he put his name back in the ring as the GOAT in this era? Does he even care anymore? He’s a billionaire—twice over—and has plenty of other ventures. Still, I believe he’s got that Hip-Hop itch deep down. I think he might want to assert his dominance in the culture one more time. But what would he rap about now? How would he position himself as number one in today’s digital-first climate? Who would he collaborate with? And who would produce for him? These are all valid questions—and real challenges for him.

Let’s not forget, the hottest artists today aren’t really rapping in the traditional sense. And that’s where Kendrick Lamar becomes so significant. Kendrick still raps, and while he can simplify his approach (as we’ve seen with his latest project), he’s still bar-for-bar one of the best. A Kendrick and JAY-Z collab could be incredible.

And then there’s J. Cole. (Yes, I am still upset with him!) Lately, we’ve seen him leaking his old tracks with Kendrick. Some folks are saying Cole is getting washed on those records, but I don’t agree. JAY-Z has options if he’s serious about returning. Drake might seem off the table, but maybe he’s not—Drake is still a top-tier artist. It’s all up in the air right now.

If I had to guess, I’d say this particular rumor probably isn’t true. But I wouldn’t rule it out as a possibility for the future. With the Super Bowl coming up—and JAY-Z’s name tied to some of the reasons why certain artists were excluded from performing—I think he might want to maintain his integrity. Jumping on a song with Kendrick right now could be seen as a compromise, at least publicly.

What do you think? Could we really see Kendrick and Jay on the same track in 2024 / 2025?