Wu-Tang And Crocs Ain’t Nothing To F Wit!

Wu-Tang Clan and Crocs have gotten together to get you right for the summer. These Wu-Crocs…slide them on, B!

Wu-Tang Clan! Ain’t nothing to Croc wit!

The Wu-Tang Clan is one of the hardest, most resilient and definitive crews ever in Hip-Hop. They are the biggest brand in all of Hip-Hop. They definitely have the number one logo of all time. And their brand has been placed on a number of things.

However, I think this one takes the cake! You can now get Wu-Tang Clan Crocs! That’s right Crocs! Those slide-on slipper type of shoes that all the young people love.

Personally, I would’ve expected a partnership with Timberland boots or even Lugz! Ha ha ha ha!

However, they are going after the millennials and the even younger era, not us older gods and goddesses. Maybe the Earths will rock it. This partnership is brand-new and I am not even against it! Why? This is for the children! And we all know that Wu Tang is for the kids.

They have a little hook for you to get these bad boys. You have to download the Crocs app in order to get it. So you can’t just buy these online. I see the play!

Here you go! Go off!

Nevertheless, this comes on the heels of a Nas & Wu-Tang Clan concert series and tour throughout the summer. So look for the tickets and look for them to be in a town near you.

Now, check out these Wu-Crocs!