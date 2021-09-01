Cuban Link Fires Back at Fat Joe [Again], Fans Tell Him to Make Like Elsa and ‘Let It Go’

The drama between Cuban Link and Fat Joe continues, unfettered. This time, the former is blaming a radio host for the latter’s “snitching” accusations.

Cuban Link and Fat Joe continue to go at each other like Bowery hookers in a catfight.

In a series of Instagram posts, the Cuban-American rapper continues his crusade against the “Lean Back” star, but he blames radio host Star for starting the rumors.

“Star reporting explaining how he got the paperwork,” he said in the Instagram caption. “Just for those making it seem like if I had anything to do with it..so stop pointing your fingers this way I want no credit for somebody else’s story or f##kery.”

Check out the video posted by Cuban Link below.

As we previously told you, Fat Joe wasted no time in firing back at his former Terror Squad compatriot. Reportedly, Fat Joe claims that Cuban Link is a hater and only wants to destroy him by attacking his “street cred.” Someone forgot to tell both these guys that — to paraphrase Kool G Rap — you can be a rapper or a gangster, but you can’t be both.

Fans in the Instagram comments keep telling Cuban Link to make like Elsa and “let it go.” But anyone who knows their hip hop history knows that the beef between these two guys goes all the way back to 2001, when Link got his face slashed while trying to break up a fight between Fat Joe and Sunkiss. (It was at Angie Martinez’s album party, no less.)

Still, carrying beef around for 20 years isn’t healthy. Even 50 Cent stopped trolling Rick Ross after a while. ¡Basta ya!