DaBaby Shoots Shot At Yung Miami Ahead Of Valentine’s Day 

DaBaby took his Valentine’s Day plans to social media, courageously shooting his shot at Yung Miami on Twitter.

However, rather than slide into the DMs like your admirer, the “Rockstar” hitmaker took his adoration to the timeline.

With Diddy in her dating history and recent rumors linking her to Stefon Diggs, DaBaby wanted to be certain that Yung Miami was actually single.

The Charlotte, North Carolina rapper took to X (Twitter) on Thursday (February 6) to make his intentions known.

“Somebody find out if @YungMiami305 got a Valentine for next week?” he wrote.

It appears DaBaby won’t be dissuaded, even if Yung Miami has a man. Undeterred by the possibility of competition, he added, “if she do I wonder if the n#### know how to fight.”

His tweet got the former City Girls rapper’s attention, but she wasn’t interested in flirting online.

“If you want me,” she replied, “you know where to find me.”

By then, DaBaby was done talking, simply letting Yung Miami know he was “[On my way.]”

The exchange quickly sparked a buzz online, with many fans cheering for the rap stars to link up. However, some remained skeptical, speculating whether they were hinting at a Valentine’s Day collaboration or even teasing an upcoming episode of “Caresha Please.”

Yung Miami’s love life has been in the spotlight ever since she distanced herself from Diddy following his arrest on trafficking and abuse charges.

She shut down rumors of a Stefon Diggs romance last December after attending the NFL star’s birthday bash.

“Young, Rich, outside, & single!!!!!” she announced on social media. “I can’t fall in love with no hoe!!!”