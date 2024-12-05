Yung Miami Sets Record Straight On Stefon Diggs Romance Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami stepped out wearing Stefon Diggs’ clothing line days after reigniting dating rumors at the NFL star’s birthday bash.

Yung Miami is clearing the air on her relationship status once and for all after months of being linked to Stefon Diggs.

Rumors about the Caresha Please host dating the NFL star have run rampant since Miami was seen at Houston’s NRG Stadium in October. The gossip intensified following Diggs’ 31st birthday celebrations over the weekend. She was spotted attending the birthday dinner and appeared to post images from a private bash on her Instagram Stories. However, the post was swiftly deleted.

Furthermore, Yung Miami fueled the flames earlier this week by stepping out in Stefon Diggs’ clothing line, LIEM.

Then on Wednesday (December 4), Yung Miami finally addressed the mounting rumors in a series of social media posts.

“Young, Rich, outside, & single!!!!!” she announced. “I can’t fall in love with no hoe!!!”

Miami also shared a post on her Instagram Stories revealing if it’s not the kind of love Antia Baker crooned about in her 1986 hit song, then she’s not interested.

“B#### if u aint ready to be caught up in the rapture of love,” the post read, “leave me alone.”

One relationship that continues to go the distance, despite a falling out and subsequent band breakup, is Yung Miami and her former City Girls partner JT.

The duo were all smiles after reuniting at JT’s 32nd birthday bash on Wednesday night (December 4).

Meanwhile, Yung Miami is gearing up for the latest episode of her “Caresha Please” podcast. This time, Miami is grilling Mobile, Alabama, rapper Flo Milli. Check out the trailer below.