Yung Miami & Stefon Diggs Romance Buzz Grows After Birthday Celebration 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rumors Yung Miami has a new man in her life intensified after the rapper was spotted with Stefon Diggs over the weekend.

Yung Miami is rumored to be dating NFL player Stefon Diggs after the pair were spotted celebrating his 31st birthday over the weekend.

The former City Girls rapper hasn’t stepped out with a new man since partying ways with Diddy amid his ongoing scandal. However, she has once again been linked to the Houston Texans wide receiver following a night out on Friday (November 29).

She was seen leaving Carbone restaurant in Miami when the athlete hosted a birthday dinner. Yung Miami later shared a post-and-delete of a room decorated with 31st birthday celebrations.

It isn’t the first time rumors swirled of Yung Miami dating Stefon Diggs. Back in October, outspoken social media personality Tia Kemp recently quizzed the Caresha Please host during an Instagram Live talk. Kemp put her on blast after Miami was seen attending a Texans game at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

🎙️| There has been rumors for a couple of months regarding Yung Miami, seeing a Texans NFL player call Stefon Diggs.



In this video, you can see the hints of allegedly Tia Kemp saying that Miami is seeing a a NFL player recently Miami was caught in Houston at a Texans game… pic.twitter.com/LiY4KMkO53 — OPINIONATED_TRUTHS_PODCAST™️ (@O_Truths) October 4, 2024

The rumored romance follows Yung Miami’s relationship with Diddy, which began in 2022. She has staunchly denied being involved in any of the allegations tied to Diddy after he was hit with multiple lawsuits and arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time,” Miami said, addressing the allegations in August. “I don’t know that person, and that wasn’t my experience.”

Nonetheless, Miami has been mentioned in at least one lawsuit and is rumored to be referenced in another.

Meanwhile, in addition to Yung Miami Stefon Diggs was recently linked to another female rapper. Cardi B shut down an “insane” rumor that she slept with Diggs while pregnant with her third child.