Yung Miami Allegedly Linked To Diddy Male Escort Who Gave Feds Freak Off Tape In Wild Fan Theory

Discover the shocking claims alleging a connection between Yung Miami and a new scandal with Diddy and a male escort.

An explosive Twitter fan theory alleges Yung Miami could be involved in yet another lewd sexually indecent escapade Diddy was recently accused of.

According to TMZ, Diddy is facing a new investigation after one of his alleged male sex workers met with federal prosecutors, providing them with a videotape of a sexual encounter involving Diddy, the worker, and a woman. The alleged threesome took place in May 2023 in Miami, after the worker flew in from Atlanta at Diddy’s request.

The worker claims that Diddy filmed him having intercourse with the woman during the encounter, which also reportedly shows the types of drugs used. The sex worker handed over a copy of the video to federal agents and signed a proffer agreement as part of the investigation. In light of the new evidence, a Twitter user has provided receipts that allegedly link Yung Miami to the incident based on her social media posts.

“Oh yung Miami, the dates & she was posting up with him in Miami,” the user wrote in the tweet.

In addition to the message, the user shared a pair of screenshots, purportedly connecting the dots between the timeline of the events as they pertain to the sex worker’s alleged claims. In one of the shots, Yung Miami can be seen hugging a partially clothed Diddy in an Instagram Story post that features the caption “Bobby an Whitney.”

It should also be noted that the profile that the screenshot was taken from appears to be private and has all photos and content wiped from the page. In another screenshot, Yung Miami appears to be shopping and referenced she and Diddy’s “Act Bad” collaboration in the video she shared during the spree. The date shows the video was take on May 26 of 2023.

While there’s no real concrete thread connecting the posts, the speculation of there being an existing correlation between them has only been amplified by the recent lawsuit filed against Diddy, in which Yung Miami is accused of harrassing a women he impregnated after allegedly drugging her.

