“Dahmer” Is Re-Traumatizing The Victims’ Families

“DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is triggering to Black people, especially the families of the victims!

“Dahmer” dropped last week and it has hit a bullseye with almost no promo. The bullseye seems to be the heart of the people that continue to be victimized by the now-dead serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Personally, I would like to know about the man that killed Dahmer. What was his life like? What made him do it? How did he feel? Make a film about that legend….the one that killed the killer. Anyway, the families of the people that that POS ate and murdered are speaking out. And they are saying that this show is triggering their worst nightmare.

Eric Perry, who is related to victim Errol Lindsey, said this show is not even necessary. Also: its hurting people that have survived the horror.

On Twitter, Perry said, “I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are p##### about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”

I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are p##### about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need? https://t.co/CRQjXWAvjx — eric. (@ericthulhu) September 22, 2022

Well, he just told me not to watch! And I am not. It is also traumatizing to Black people in general. This scumbag preyed on the most vulnerable people in our lives. And since we cannot produce new serial killers and mass shooters are not interesting, they gotta keep spewing this garbage out.

When “Dahmer” came out, there was no heads up for the family and Perry said that is typical. It makes sense, we die and nobody cares. Why would anybody care to give notice over this when it is making the big bucks?

DAHMER!

Perry continued, “So when they say they’re doing this ‘with respect to the victims’ or ‘honoring the dignity of the families.’ My cousins wake up every few months at this point with a bunch of calls and messages and they know there’s another Dahmer show. It’s cruel.”

I have not seen the show, but basically critics say it underscores systemic racism. Read up: “Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Exposes The Systematic Racism That Enabled A Serial Killer.”