Dame Dash Says Kanye West Inspired Wyoming Ranch Purchase Amid Sale Of Roc-A-Fella Shares

Dame Dash decided to purchase a ranch in Wyoming—and his recent livestream about the property appears to reveal the Harlem-born music mogul is unbothered about news of the auction of his Roc-A-Fella shares.

Dame Dash has apparently relocated and, as a result, revealed his decision to purchase a sprawling ranch.

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder has now become a resident of Wyoming, where he plans to experience life at a difference pace. Dash, who has become known for his unconventional choices, took to a recent livestream to share the inspiration and details behind his latest real estate venture.

“For me, I grew up in Harlem on the concrete, and I hear about all these different lifestyles and I’m like, yo, ‘I got to see what that’s like in person so I could decide which life I like’,” Dash began.

While reflecting on his roots and the allure of a different way of life, Dash was quick to recount how he even arrived at the decision to embrace ranch life in the first place. As Dash continued, he revealed that his visit with Kanye West, who also owns property in Wyoming, was a pivotal moment in triggering his thought process.

“I was out here visiting Kanye and I was like, ‘F##k it man'” he said. “I’m going to get my own ranch. You know what I’m saying? So that’s what happened.”

The new property, which Dash has dubbed the “Dusko Ranch,” boasts 25 acres of land, complete with cabins and horses.

“We built a little, got cabins and all type of horses, little 25 acres, you know what I mean?” he detailed. “It’s tough out here. It’s like the ground is tough. That whole cowboy thing, I feel like, because I had the ranch and I was doing the cowboy was like, I think I inspired it.”

Amid the serene backdrop of Wyoming, Dash finds solace and clarity. He went on to admit the therapeutic aspect of his ranch experience has contributed to his quality of life.

“It’s good to have a nice little view, sometimes, clear your mind, have some wine,” he said. “So at this time, around this time now, when we on the ranch, we drink wine. Me and my girl, it’s just me, Dusko, and Raquel. And we just marinating and enjoying life.”

The news of the move arrives amid the buzz surrounding his compelled sale of shares in the iconic Roc-A-Fella Records for a whopping $1.2 million. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, one-third of Dash’s shares will be sold by the U.S. Marshal at a public auction on August 29 in Manhattan. Potential bidders will have to register to attend the auction by sending an email to attorney Christopher Brown, the same lawyer who represents director Josh Webber.

Webber, of course, is the person who was awarded more than $800,000 in a civil judgment against Dash for copyright infringement and defamation in 2022 over the film Dear Frank. The purpose of the auction is to satisfy the debt, which will include Dash’s most valuable asset, JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt.

Check out the video above to get a glimpse of Dash’s new diggs in Wyoming.