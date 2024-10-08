Dame Dash Slammed Over Bizarre Conspiracy About JAY-Z & Diddy Mass-Spiking Drinks  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dame Dash is catching heat online after sharing a baseless theory about JAY-Z and Diddy spiking their alcohol brands.

During an interview on his Nu America Network YouTube channel aired Wednesday (October 7), Dame shared his thoughts on the allegations against Diddy, honing in on claims he drugged attendees of his notorious “freak off” parties.

However, Dash took a strange leap, wandering slap-bang into conspiracy territory, theorizing that Diddy could have mass-produced spiked bottles of his previously owned Cîroc vodka and DeLeón tequila to feminize rappers.

“If he was knocking men out and they were waking up violated, he’s making somebody gay that doesn’t want to be gay,” Dame said. “So I’m like, what was in them drinks? And then I’m starting to think like damn, when did Hip-Hop start to lose its masculinity? When did dudes, and again no disrespect to nobody, but like tough n##### started wearing dresses and pocket books.”

He added, “Maybe that could be the reason why Hip-Hop took a turn for the feminine,” before questioning, “How could you trust that person to serve you drinks at such a big scale?”

Dame Dash On JAY-Z’s D’USSÉ Cognac

Dame Dash then implied his conspiracy theory could also extend to JAY-Z and his D’USSÉ Cognac brand. He recalled taking his daughter to a JAY-Z concert where they “accommodated me to the fullest,” after reaching out to Hov.

“That was the first time I had tasted that D’Usse and I got ridiculously drunk,” he said. “My daughter and I were talking about this the other day that I was like, ‘Yo, I don’t get this drunk, why am I so drunk?’ And I ended up wrestling with Kevin Hart.”

It’s worth noting Dame Dash and JAY-Z are currently embroiled in a legal case over the auction of Dame Dash’s stake in Roc-A-Fella Records.

https://twitter.com/ArtOfDialogue_/status/1843309445562130513

However, social media users swiftly rejected and ridiculed his bizarre conspiracy theory.

“If I had the ability to, I would write a @communitynote on this one,” one person shared. “Diddy had no equity stake in Ciroc. He was a marketer of Ciroc. Diddy wasn’t the manufacturer of Ciroc. Diageo is the owner and manufacturer of Ciroc.”

Another wrote, “This man just said Diddy has been mass producing gay chemicals in Ciroc that has feminized rappers and the black community, and Jay Z possibly slipped him those chemicals in his own drink in the hopes that Dame would wake up with a sore bootyhole.”

Check out some other reactions below.