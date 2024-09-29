Uncle Luke Suggests Diddy’s “Freak Off” Troubles Started With Drugs

The 2 Live Crew rapper was a recent guest on The Stephen A. Smith Show, where he had an extensive conversation with Smith about Diddy’s legal troubles.

At one point in the discussion, Smith told Uncle Luke (real name Luke Campbell) that Suge Knight was a recent guest on News Nation with Chris Cuomo—from prison—which Luke couldn’t believe. He then told Luke the former Death Row CEO was running a podcast from behind bars in which he also provided his two cents on Diddy’s downfall. Luke suggested drugs played a pivotal role in Diddy’s now-infamous “freak-off” parties.

“At the end of the day, he did it to hisself,” he said. “And a lot of people say that it had kind a lot to do with drugs. And you know, when your head get. Guys don’t supposed to have telephones in jail, but they do have telephones in jail. But then they get they one or two you know, calls, and they get it done. So those guys are still connected. But I listen to the interview just like you did, and I listen to certain things […]

“A lot of my friends who know [Diddy] real closely, you know, they said, yeah, you got consumed with the drugs. And so when you hear certain things like that from a guy that’s incarcerated. That means he’s really really in touch to the situation, right […] I mean, the industry don’t change. If you don’t control the industry, the industry real control you.”

Uncle Luke then suggested Diddy thought he was “too big,” which led to him suing Diageo in May 2023 over his belief that the company treated Ciroc and DeLeón tequila as inferior products and limited their distribution to “urban” neighborhoods. Some people have suggested Diageo is behind all of Diddy’s woes.

The two parties reached a settlement in January to resolve the lawsuit, putting their contentious legal war to bed. Diddy claimed in the lawsuit that Diageo had breached their agreement by failing to adequately support his DeLeón and said they treated his product line “worse than others because he is Black.”

The settlement came roughly two months after Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura sued the mogul for sexual and physical assault. While the they settled out of court in less than 24 hours, Ventura’s suit served as the catalyst for dozens of others to come forward with their own Diddy horror stories. A federal investigation ensued and Diddy was arrested on September 16 charged with three counts: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution. He remains in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn without bail.