Damian Lillard Went Metro Boomin On Drake’s NBA Announcer Bae & Cut One Of Her Verses

This must’ve been one of those scenarios where a “Dame Time” call led Dolla to cut Doris’ verse.

Drake’s longtime crush, NBA commentator Doris Burke, once felt the same sting the 6 God felt when he found out Metro Boomin cut his feature verse from his Heroes & Villians album.

Yes, I know I was wrong about my premonition, which would’ve saw Lillard team up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in time for the trade deadline in February. But whatever, I’m not getting paid to break insider information on top NBA free agents—I’m getting a check to put you on game with the hearsay surrounding them.

And this week’s rumor suggests beloved hoops critic Burke didn’t fair well with Lillard when she hit the studio with his Dame Dolla alter ego. The mine-melodramatic bombshell was dropped moments before Lillard took the floor during a preseason game with his newly minted Milwaukee Bucks’ squad—ironically matched up against the Lakers. In the short live interview, Lillard revealed he told his new superstar teammate Gianna Antekounpo that he intended to recruit him in the studio at some point to get him on a track. It appears that alone triggered Burke, who sprung into action to reveal she “wasn’t surprised” that Dame cut her from his record.

“Did you know I once got cut from a Damian Lillard track? I kid you not,” Burke said before adding, “He had me record lines, I didn’t make it—I’m not surprised.” Say it ain’t so, Dame? Drizzy would LITERALLY never! Something is telling me Lillard is going to make things right with his next single release and gift the world the vaulted verse Miss Doris laid down.

If not, Dame Dolla might face some sleight-of-hand lyrical jabs from Drizzy himself over his treatment of Burke, considering Young Metro is still allegedly in the 6 God’s sights over a similar spat.

Peep the clip below.