David Banner Explains How Black Community Is Migrating Adjacent To “Extreme” Right Wingers

David Banner has revealed his bold opinion on how the Black community is becoming more and more like the “extremists” who have become synonymous with the conservative political party.

Banner delivered the unexpected message recently during his interview with Angela Yee, remarking on his belief that it needed to be heard even though it’s bound to spark controversy.

“Some Black people going to get mad at me for saying this,” Banner said in part.

“As much as we talk about right-wing Republicans, extreme right-wing Republicans, Black America is becoming more and more and more like them every day.”

With his direct style, Banner didn’t mince words, emphasizing that the community has started echoing behaviors he believes to be uninformed and reactionary.

“We say, s##t, that’s not true that we have not researched,” he said.

“We talk about every f###ing thing that we don’t know what the f##k we talking [about],” he added, comparing the spread of misinformation and unchecked beliefs to Donald Trump’s notorious tendency to speak on complex topics without factual basis.

Banner turned his focus to religion, suggesting that a lack of research, and in turn, empathy in the community, extends to faith as well.

“Even this, if I say something about religion, if it’s not what somebody else believes in, a person will get mad,” he said. “Have you ever seen that, bro? A muthafucka will want to fight you because of what you believe in. And they ain’t done research on the s##t that they believe in.”

David Banner says Black America is becoming more like extreme right-wing Republicans.



(🎥 Way Up With Angela Yee/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/uC8NzSAZec — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 8, 2024

The rapper’s criticism deepened as he argued that the religious beliefs held by Black Americans were largely shaped by historical oppression.

“Most of the stuff that Black people believe in America was given to them by they f###ing oppressor. Who didn’t like you? Who don’t like you on earth?” Banner asserted passionately.

His added in a rhetorical question, “Why would they give you the key to heaven if you didn’t like a m########### on the streets? Would you give them a key to your house?”

As he wrapped up, Banner’s disappointment in the community’s intellectual and cultural state was palpable.

“The sad thing is we let a lot of ignorant muthaf###ers talk they s##t, and we should shut that s##t down,” he said, with Yee adding her agreement.

Banner’s remarks come at a time when other rappers have been voicing support for Donald Trump, who recently became the 47th President of the United States after a successful 2024 election campaign. Waka Flocka Flame recently pushed back on fans criticizing him over his support for Trump despite the fact he has never actually voted in a general election. Judge Joe Brown notably called Vice President Kamala Harris a host of derogatory names during her election bid. Though Banner didn’t mention anyone in particular, it’s hard not to think that he didn’t have any of the aforementioned individuals in mind at the time he made his comments.

Watch the video clip above.