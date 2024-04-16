Daylyt Say J. Cole Did The Right Thing As Drake And Ross Get Pettier And Pettier

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Has the pettiness taken away from the actual battle? Battle rapper and producer Daylyt says J. Cole did the right thing exiting early.

You know it is some SH#T when Daylyt says the battle has gotten too petty. Remember, this is a dude that tried to take a dump in the middle of a rap battle. But, he is not far off. Truth is, we have arrived. to a a place where Rick Ross has turned into the petty king. And Drake is not far behind. After dropping solid disses over the weekend, the fellas opted to use Beyonce’s intenet for petty purposes. But look what Daylyt said about J. Cole’s decision to leave the fray:

The way this s### going I’m glad bro bro bro got our of it



This ain’t rap beef smh these guys on goofy 9 year old time … — DAYLYT (@daylyt30) April 16, 2024

The other thing people are riffing about is the AI issue. Idiots are creating fake disses and people cannot tell the difference. We posed the question on our social media. Thoughts?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AllHipHop (@allhiphopcom) I do like we are seeing a lot of bars come out of this! Check that out.

On another note, The Game has seemingly picked a side.