Daylyt Say J. Cole Did The Right Thing As Drake And Ross Get Pettier And Pettier

You know it is some SH#T when Daylyt says the battle has gotten too petty. Remember, this is a dude that tried to take a dump in the middle of a rap battle. But, he is not far off. Truth is, we have arrived. to a a place where Rick Ross has turned into the petty king. And Drake is not far behind. After dropping solid disses over the weekend, the fellas opted to use Beyonce’s intenet for petty purposes. But look what Daylyt said about J. Cole’s decision to leave the fray:
The other thing people are riffing about is the AI issue. Idiots are creating fake disses and people cannot tell the difference. We posed the question on our social media. Thoughts?
On another note, The Game has seemingly picked a side.