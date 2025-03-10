DDG Bashes Halle Bailey In New Song “Don’t Take My Son”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG put Halle Bailey on blast in a new song after accusing the R&B singer of not letting him see their one year old son, Halo.

DDG previewed a controversial track titled “Don’t Take My Son,” accusing actress Halle Bailey of blocking visitation with their son Halo.

After airing his grievances during a livestream over the weekend, the rapper and social media personality took his frustrations to the studio. The song includes emotional lyrics that openly allege Bailey is intentionally keeping him away from their child.

In the song, DDG pleads, “Don’t take my son because he’s all I got,” revealing his distress over their co-parenting difficulties.

Additionally, in a YouTube video titled “She Won’t Let Me See My Son,” DDG claimed he has not seen Halo in “months” and that Bailey restricted his visitation to just 72 hours at a time. Calling the situation “severely limited,” he insisted that making it public was his “last resort” to regain time with his son.

“I feel like I’m getting bullied. I’m constantly being called a secondary parent, not a primary parent,” DDG said. “I get to see him, but it’s very minimal time.”

The rapper detailed an incident where he says he was kicked out of Bailey’s home during a recent visit, claiming such episodes have persisted repeatedly since Halo’s birth.

DDG expressed hesitation about involving the courts, fearing legal action might worsen the situation rather than improve it.

DDG Claims He’s Protected Halle Bailey’s “Golden Image”

He also alleged Bailey is using their child to “get under my skin,” though he emphasized he has no interest in her romantic relationships.

The Michigan rapper maintained he has refrained from publicly criticizing Bailey in the past out of respect and to protect her “golden image,” but felt he had no choice but to speak up due to the severity of the circumstances.

Without addressing DDG’s remarks, Halle Bailey revealed she was taking a break from social media, citing illness as the reason behind her sudden absence.

“I just wanted to come on here and tell you guys why I’m not posting, she told her Snapchat followers. “Me and Halo are very sick. We do not feel good at all. So, sorry I haven’t been posting snaps, but I’ve just been using all my energy to take care of my baby and myself.”

Social media users quickly responded, with many Halle Bailey fans criticizing DDG for publicly airing their private family matters through music. Check out some reactions below.

ddg doesn’t want to take it to court cause he knows halle is gonna put a social media clause in that custody agreement pic.twitter.com/RBSQ5v3H5R — mir9🌙ulous PARK JIHYO fans nigeria 🧡 (@jeonghives) March 9, 2025

Halle girl we warned you pic.twitter.com/Hh5SprNtAc — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) March 9, 2025

Between Halle having a child with this loser and Chloe dating Burna, their parents need to embark on 40 day dry fasting 😭 😭 https://t.co/raLKCHSy2a — Jessica 🧚‍♀️ (@fabulos_fairy) March 9, 2025

ddg trying to start a hate campaign against halle just for it to backfire and affect HIM pic.twitter.com/eqpAXjuGju — ø ⋆˚౨ৎ (@rosebIusher) March 10, 2025

Dealing with a true narcissist here… like u cant make this up! pic.twitter.com/bHBNS1bPUU — IZA is playing HALLE B&F 💕 (@hallexlovd16) March 9, 2025