DDG Denies Rumor Young Thug Snubbed Him During His Visit To Marathon Burger

DDG says there isn’t any smoke between him and Young Thug, but social media suggests otherwise.

DDG is pushing back on the rumors surrounding his chance encounter with Young Thug during one of his recent live streams.

To keep a long story short, DDG addressed his stream from last month during which he “worked” a shift cooking burgers at the newly opened Marathon Burger restaurant owned and operated by the estate of the late Nipsey Hussle and his brother Blacc Sam.

In particular, he honed in on the growing narrative online that Young Thug, who made a brief appearance during DDG’s stream at the burger joint, ignored him while greeting Blacc Sam. As he began to break down the situation, he started off by denying there is any sort of animosity between the two of them.

“I ain’t got no problem with Thug,” DDG said. “I don’t think he got a problem with me. The n#### probably didn’t even know it was me. I have a haircut.”

DDG address the viral clip of him “ignoring” Young Thug… 👀



“I don’t gotta problem with thug… I already dapped him up… ngas know not to double dap” pic.twitter.com/g0lrH7urK7 — keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) April 8, 2025

DDG then went on to claim that he actually dapped Thug up of camera before the stream started, which ended up leading him to go off on tangental rant about handshake etiquette within the Black community.

“But I dapped him up when I came in,” he said. “Now you don’t double dap a n####. That’s glazing. You don’t double dap a n####.”

DDG further went into detail on how the incident went down, adding his thoughts on fans seemingly sensationalizing the encounter.

“I walk through that muthafucka, boom,” he said reenacting the moment. “I’m like cool. ‘What up?’ It’s easy you feel me I go to do my stream. I’m going to do my stream because I’m there to cook burgers n####. That’s what I’m there for. Young thug leave, right, he come back in to dap up Blacc Sam You n##### want me to intercept a handshake?”

He then proceeded to scold his viewers for suggesting there was smoke in the first place without actually knowing the contect.

“You n##### probably would have double dapped could y’all be fanned out,” he said. “They was just spinning that s### that’s why I didn’t even talk about it. I’m like bro y’all come up with new s### every g###### day, bro. The f### you want me to do?”

However, multiple theories circulating on social media suggest there could actually be something there when it comes to beef between DDG and Young Thug. In a clip from his recent stream, DJ Akademiks alleged the reason Young Thug didn’t shake DDG’s hand was because he was upset that the Michigan native associated with Gunna while he was incarcerated during the YSL RICO trial.

DJ Akademiks with the insider Info about why young Thug potentially don’t f### with DDG, damn shame, this guy Gunna kill all the fun



pic.twitter.com/CyeVUEDnY2 — $AINT RICKY (@HOUSEOFRICK) April 6, 2025

Check out the clip in the post above.