DDG Gets Roasted After Missed Opportunity With British Influencer

DDG missed his chance with a British influencer and ended up getting hilariously roasted after filming Netflix’s new reality competition “Inside,” hosted by the Sidemen.
It all began when DDG appeared visibly uncomfortable after hearing his former co-stars, model Mya Mills and social media star PK Humble had gotten cozy at a private watch party.
DDG, seemingly flustered, quickly confronted PK Humble via a tense phone call.
“Can you stop talking to Mya,” DDG bluntly asked.
PK Humble responded with mock confusion, “What you talking about?”
Clearly bothered, DDG continued, “Can you just stop being around her? She called me and she said y’all was having a little watch party. I’m just asking you. Like, the show is over. Can you just get away from her?”
PK Humble, sensing DDG’s discomfort, playfully fired back, “Oh what, you’re jealous? You’re jealous?”
DDG’s silence said it all. Seizing the moment, PK Humble then requested a video call, only to reveal he was already hanging out with Mya Mills, which further intensified DDG’s embarrassment.
Adding comedic insult to injury, PK Humble didn’t hesitate to post the clip of their exchange on social media.
“Looooooool,” he wrote. “Bro saw Mya mills on my snap and now he’s hyperventilating.”
Looooooool bro saw Mya mills on my snap and now he's hyperventilating the games the games #sdmninside— PK HUMBLE (@_pkhumble) March 18, 2025
pic.twitter.com/Ls9SF1nszV
The awkward triangle unfolded following DDG’s appearance on Netflix’s new reality show “Inside,” a competition inspired by popular series like “Big Brother” and “The Traitors.”
The show places 10 celebrities together in a shared house for seven days, competing in challenges for a chance at $1 million (£770,000).
Mya Mills previously dated U.K. drill rapper Digga D and Algerian soccer star Said Benrahma.
Meanwhile, PK Humble, born in Jamaica and raised in the UK, gained notoriety as a on social media for his comedic skits, football-related videos and witty banter.