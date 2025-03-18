DDG Gets Roasted After Missed Opportunity With British Influencer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DDG is getting trolled for missing his chance with a British social media sensation after appearing on a new Netflix show.

DDG missed his chance with a British influencer and ended up getting hilariously roasted after filming Netflix’s new reality competition “Inside,” hosted by the Sidemen.

It all began when DDG appeared visibly uncomfortable after hearing his former co-stars, model Mya Mills and social media star PK Humble had gotten cozy at a private watch party.

DDG, seemingly flustered, quickly confronted PK Humble via a tense phone call.

“Can you stop talking to Mya,” DDG bluntly asked.

PK Humble responded with mock confusion, “What you talking about?”

Clearly bothered, DDG continued, “Can you just stop being around her? She called me and she said y’all was having a little watch party. I’m just asking you. Like, the show is over. Can you just get away from her?”

PK Humble, sensing DDG’s discomfort, playfully fired back, “Oh what, you’re jealous? You’re jealous?”

DDG’s silence said it all. Seizing the moment, PK Humble then requested a video call, only to reveal he was already hanging out with Mya Mills, which further intensified DDG’s embarrassment.

Adding comedic insult to injury, PK Humble didn’t hesitate to post the clip of their exchange on social media.

“Looooooool,” he wrote. “Bro saw Mya mills on my snap and now he’s hyperventilating.”

Looooooool bro saw Mya mills on my snap and now he’s hyperventilating the games the games #sdmninside



Add my snap p-khumble17 pic.twitter.com/Ls9SF1nszV — PK HUMBLE (@_pkhumble) March 18, 2025

The awkward triangle unfolded following DDG’s appearance on Netflix’s new reality show “Inside,” a competition inspired by popular series like “Big Brother” and “The Traitors.”

The show places 10 celebrities together in a shared house for seven days, competing in challenges for a chance at $1 million (£770,000).

Mya Mills previously dated U.K. drill rapper Digga D and Algerian soccer star Said Benrahma.

Meanwhile, PK Humble, born in Jamaica and raised in the UK, gained notoriety as a on social media for his comedic skits, football-related videos and witty banter.