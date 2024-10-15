DDG Promotes First Halle Bailey Post-Break Up Single With “BBL Giveaway”—Is He For Real?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG announced his rollout plans for his first single following his break-up with Halle Bailey—and promptly caused a stir as a result.

In an Instagram post he has since deleted, the Michigan-bred rapper and former YouTuber announced he was partnering up with Beverly Hills-based cosmetic practitioner Dr. Dorfman’s clinic to offer a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) giveaway in promotion of his new single “What You Bad For.”

Along with the video for the post, DDG shared a lengthy caption explaining the method to the madness behind the unique and life-changing giveaway that he’s apparently offering two of his female fans.

“In honor of my new song ‘What You Bad For’ I want to help women look and feel amazing,” DDG wrote in part. He noted that the type of BBL he’s offering via the giveaway isn’t the conventional one that requires surgery and months of recovery.

“As a result, I’ve decided to partner with Dr. Dorfman at the Done By Dorfman clinic in Beverly Hills to buy two lucky fans, a non-surgical Brazilian butt lift,” he wrote. “This procedure uses filler to sculpt the [booty/peach emoji] and make it look perfect!”

DDG went on to explain the rules to the would-be sweepstakes while calling on his fans of the opposite sex to buy into the opportunity while also supporting his new release.

“Asking all my female supporters from around the world to post a video explaining why they feel they should win the BBL using the #DDGxBBL & tag @ddg and @drdorfman & we will announce the winner in two weeks and bring them to LA to get the procedure done,” he wrote, adding, “Plain & simple who’s ready?”

He concluded the post with a disclaimer, essentially revealing that the two possible winners of the giveaway would need to submit to a couple of mandatory guidelines in order to redeem the prize, should they be chosen.

“Disclaimer: patient must undergo a consultation and be deemed an appropriate medical candidate for this procedure by Dr. Dorfman,” he concluded.

The announcement of the “BBL DDG” giveaway follows news of that the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” rapper and the mother of his child, Halle Bailey, chose to separate earlier this month. While it’s unclear whether or not DDG has decided to backtrack on the giveaway, it would appear as though his intentions for going through with it in the first place were genuine, considering the A-list clientele Dr. Dorfman is associated with.

A quick glance at Dorfman’s Instagram page shows him posing with former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom and actress Denise Richards, who both underwent his experimental Salmon DNA facial procedure recently — which calls for injections of the fish species sperm.

Check out the post above to get the full details on the giveaway.