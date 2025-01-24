DDG & Rubi Rose Nearly Got Into Physical Altercation According To Streamer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GStreamer Zias alleges DDG had his chain snatched by Rubi Rose during a tense encounter.

DDG and Rubi Rose were apparently on the brink of a physical altercation but thanks to streamer Zias, a potential domestic scandal was adverted.

The popular streamer shared the jaw-dropping story about stepping in to defuse a heated moment between rapper DDG and his ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose in a recent tea-spilling livestream.

According to Zias, the drama reportedly began after Rubi Rose discovered something incriminating in DDG’s trash.

“I guess DDG had, he had, uh, flew some, you know, flew a little, yeah, or whatever, some little sh*t out,” Zias began, hinting at DDG’s alleged cheating allegations. “And put the thing in the trash. So she digged through his trash and found it.”

Zias described the tense moment that transpired as Rubi Rose confronted DDG.

“She come downstairs, mad, bro,” he recalled. “Bro, me and B Lou chillin’. We just cooling. DDG not really paying attention. He playing the game.”

However, the mood quickly escalated when Rose allegedly did the unthinkable and demanded attention after snatching DDG’s chain.

“She grabbed this n*gga big ass chain, bro,” he said. “Yank! And threw that b*tch across the living room.”

The altercation left DDG visibly shaken as Zias remarked.

“I looked at DDG’s eyes, bro,” he said. “That n#### pupils was dilated. He saw nothing but red. When I say, bro, instantly hot.”

While Zias admitted that DDG’s reaction was like nothing he had ever seen from him before, he said that in that moment he couldn’t put anything past him considering the dark turn the situation could take.

“He stand up, ain’t no telling what he was gonna do,” he said. “I know DDG. That’s not him. That’s not his body. He would never dare, right? But that look in his eyes, though. You never seen that look. It was a strong consideration.

“She snatched it, bro, like his head yanked. You could hurt him. You could’ve hurt him. And broke the chain, broke it, bro.”

While it’s unclear when exactly this incident could’ve occurred, it’s clear Rubi Rose used it for inspiration. In December 2023 she tweeted “N##### who cheat on their girl deserve to die… I don’t make the rules.”

Shortly after, she released the single “Deserve To Die,” which featured the gory one-liner. While many fans believed the tweet had something to do with the cheating scandal, Rose accused DDG after he was reportedly bickering with his then-girlfriend Halle Bailey. The incident Zias described seems like a much more plausible source of inspiration.