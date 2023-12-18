Rubi Rose Says Men Who Cheat On Women Deserve To Die

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cheating has become a major topic in Hip-Hop over the last several weeks. Rubi Rose has now jumped into the hot-button conversation.

“N##### who cheat on their girl deserve to die… I don’t make the rules,” Rubi Rose tweeted on Friday (December 15). That post collected over 30,000 likes and 3 million views on the X platform.

Back in February, Rose was entangled in a cheating scandal involving her ex-boyfriend. The For the Streets mixtape creator accused DDG of sliding in her direct messages. DDG was reportedly bickering with his girlfriend, The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey, at the time.

In response to Rubi Rose, DDG dissed the former video model in his “Way Too Petty” single which included him suggesting Rose had sex with men for fame. He also admitted to DMing her. However, DDG eventually reconciled with Halle Bailey.

N##### who cheat on their girl deserve to die… i don’t make the rules — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) December 16, 2023

Rubi Rose’s tweet about cheating came as social media timelines were filled with stories of other celebrities facing claims of being unfaithful. For example, the breakup of estranged couple Cardi B and Offset has dominated headlines.

Cardi B announced she separated from Offset weeks before Blueface publicly accused the married Migos rapper of sleeping with Chrisean Rock. Offset denied those allegations. Plus, former couple Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine took over the recent news cycle with accusations of infidelity.

Rubi Rose made a cameo appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video in 2020. The Lexington, Kentucky native also opened her 2020 project, For The Streets, with a track titled “Intro/Cardi B Interlude.”