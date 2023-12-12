Pardison Fontaine Addresses Megan Thee Stallion Infidelity Rumors: “What’s Cheating?” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pardi is addressing the rumors his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion ended after she caught him in her bed with another woman.

Pardison Fontaine is opening up about what really happened with Megan Thee Stallion after he was accused of cheating on the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

The allegations arose when Meg shared “Cobra,” last month (November 3).

“Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his dick sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’,” Meg raps on the track.

Listeners believed Megan Thee Stallion was talking about Pardi, and he fired back with a scathing diss track. On “THEE PERSON,” Pardi shares his perspective of the split and claims Megan had lipo but lies to her fans about it. He also addresses her former relationships while bringing up her dead mother.

“I asked you to your face did you f### them n####s/And you swore on your mother/I knew from then, I couldn’t trust her/More lies from the lips of a lover,” Paridson Fontaine raps.

However, in a new interview, Pardi admitted he wasn’t entirely honest with Megan Thee Stallion. During a recent appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, the hosts grilled him over the allegations she made in the track.

“That’s not what happened at all,” he said, denying that Megan caught him in her bed with another woman.

Nonetheless, Pardi was unsure of what constitutes infidelity, asking, “What’s cheating,” before confessing to keeping things from his ex-lover.

Although he insisted he wasn’t intimate with anybody else during their relationship, Pardi asked, “Is hiding text messages cheating?” When the hosts told him that cheating is anything you have to hide from your partner, Pardi owned up.

“In that regard, yeah. I’d say so,” he stated. Check out the clip below.