Deion Sanders’ Son, Dez Bryant & More Speak On Travis Hunter’s Fiancée Shade Amid New Scandal

Travis Hunter’s football triumphs are tainted by controversy surrounding his fiancée’s behavior. Get the full story here.

Travis Hunter legitimately just won college football’s most prestigious, however, that’s not the reason why his teammates and other former NFL athletes and celebrities are talking about him.

Despite winning the Heisman Trophy as he continues his standout season with the Colorado Buffaloes under the tutelage of Deion Sanders, Hunter is surrounded by shroud of negativity stemming from criticism of his fiancée Leanna Lenne. In the latest development of the public’s intense scrutiny of the couple, Hunter deactivated his Instagram account after social media users resurfaced footage of Lenne allegedly dancing on another man at a party.

A photo of Lenne and an individual presumed to be the man she was dancing with also went viral and pictured Hunter’s partner embracing with him as he groped her dariere. This follows a separate incident when users resurfaced a music video Lenne purportedly starred in for a Soundcloud rapper while she was believed to be dating Hunter.

Travis Hunter’s Fiancée was spotted in a music video 3 years ago, but her and Travis have been together for 5 years. 😳

pic.twitter.com/YbpGKmXg0o — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 21, 2024

Additionally, Lenne has been accused of posting-and-deleting flirty comments on NBA player Anthony Edwards’ IG post as of late, as well. Keep in mind that all of this is playing out as the Buffaloes prepare to face BYU in the Alamo Bowl on December 28. Seemingly fed up with the onslaught of backlash his teammate is facing, Buffaloes quarterback and son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur, called out people sharing their opinions on the situation publicly under the guise of being concerned for Hunter.

“All you athletes, entertainers, artist etc. if y’all genuinely trying to holler at Trav, y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around him,” Shedeur wrote in the tweet. “At this point y’all are just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.”

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant also tweeted his remarks on the situation, offering his blunt analysis of the situation to Twitter, rather than Hunter directly, ad Shedeur had advised. But apparently, Bryant felt compelled to do so, according to his message.

“I’ve tried my best not to get into Travis, business.. but I had two after seeing this,” Bryant wrote in part in the lengthy tweet. “I’m here to tell you Brother wake up and quit playing. She talked all that sh#t about you saying she was going to address the situation once but kept talking about it. She loves the attention way more than you she thinks she’s an equal to you. I can tell you are a great dude and I promise there’s a woman out there who’s going to make your life easy and respect you from what I see.”

Bryant concluded, “She has nothing to offer but a f###### headache what you got to offer she’s not the 1.”

In addition to Bryant and Shedeur’s remarks, Dr. Umar also chimed in on the discourse surrounding Hunter and his fiancée — though his approach to addressing the situation was vastly different than many that have come before him. In short, Dr. Umar accused YouTubers and content creators of attempting to disparage his relationship for “clicks” and monetary gain. The three aforementioned statements followed yet another impassioned address from Bow Wow, who urged Hunter to reconsider his relationship as he enters the final days before he secures his biggest check thus far.

Check out the post above to follow the shady saga thus far.