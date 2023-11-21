Did 50 Cent Leak Allegations In Cassie’s Lawsuit Against Diddy In 2010?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent may have known what was going on all along.

An audio clip that recently resurfaced may prove that 50 Cent had the drop on the allegations Cassie Ventura accused Diddy of in the bombshell lawsuit they just settled.

Just in case you missed it, Cassie sued Diddy in a Manhattan federal court on November 16, alleging years of rape and physical abuse. Among the numerous violent and disturbing claims outlined in the lawsuit, the allegation Diddy forced Cassie to have sexual intercourse with male prostitutes appear to be the source of a nearly 13-year-old audio clip that recently resurfaced.

In the clip currently circulating the web, 50 Cent appears to say he was sent graphic pictures of Cassie being “penetrated” by different male individuals.

“Check this out, on the up and up—the n#### Puff (Diddy) used to call, we used to kick it on the phone after the Ma$e s###t and the n###a would be like, matter of fact they sent me the pictures of his girl,” 50 Cent said in part. “Like not the s### that y’all saw, worse, way worse. Like penetration pictures.”

While it’s unclear when exactly the audio was first released, the now-viral clip circulating on Twitter claims the audio is from 2010. Check out the full video featuring the shocking audio of 50 Cent’s alleged call below.