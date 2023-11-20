50 Cent Keeps Foot On Diddy’s Neck With Cassie Lawsuit Settlement Joke

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s settlement with Cassie provided 50 Cent with plenty of material to mock the Bad Boy Records mogul on social media.

50 Cent continued his trolling of Diddy, whom Cassie sued for rape and physical abuse, in an Instagram post on Monday (November 20). The G-Unit leader shared a meme referencing the undisclosed amount Diddy paid Cassie to settle her bombshell lawsuit out of court.

“If I text you this, it means I want my money by tomorrow,” read the text alongside a photo of Cassie posing next to Diddy. 50 Cent added, “I’m not waiting till Monday,” in his Instagram caption.

50 Cent’s latest mockery of Diddy hit social media after the rapper-turned-TV producer deleted previous Instagram comments about the settlement.

“LOL He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks,” 50 Cent wrote in his since-deleted post. “Saw the blood in the water and here they come in 5,4,3,2,1 every woman he put his hand on.”

Cassie, whose real name is Cassandra Ventura, filed her lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Diddy in Manhattan federal court on November 16. She accused him of abusing her for years, including a 2018 incident in which he allegedly raped her. The two quickly announced a settlement on November 17.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Cassie’s attorney Douglas Wigdor added, “I’m very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit.”

Diddy released his own statement wishing Cassie and her family “all the best.” His lawyer Ben Brafman claimed the settlement was not an admission of guilt.

“Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,” Brafman said. “He is happy they got to a mutual settlement.”

Brafman accused Cassie of a failed attempt to blackmail Diddy in his original response to the lawsuit. He said the complaint included “baseless” lies.