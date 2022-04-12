Did A Drill Video Take Down A Notorious New York City Gang?

Currently, Drill is all the rage! This immensely popular, sub-genre of Hip-Hop is alive and thriving. However, forces seem to be aligning to attempt to kill the emerging craft.

At any rate, in “Operation Drilly” Bronx police arrest 20 alleged gang members, this according to the New York Daily News. So, the Hip-Hop police are real and are prowling about. Perhaps, there is ample justification for this lurid pursuit to squash the prominent art.

Last Thursday (April 7), a plethora of evidence was brought to the light. As a matter of fact, the Bronx D.A. — Darcel Clark — remains steadfast. She believes that there is correlation between the popular prose and a litany of heinous acts.

Furthermore, her office is seeking charges against a slew of said G-Side/Drilly gang members. These individuals are purportedly affiliated with the Bloods, ‘Sex Money Murder’ gang. Be that as it may, the new music finds itself in the crosshairs.

So, from an array of Drill videos, investigators are bolstering the prosecution. D.A. Clark contends, “It was senseless violence. It was beefs and slights and disrespects that all drove some of these incidents. We’re doing all that we can to deal with and battle the guns scourge that is happening here in the Bronx.”

Soon, more thoughtful insight is added to her statement, “But, more must be done to deviate these young people from the life of gangs and senseless violence. We do need to do more.”

As a result of Operation Drilly, 18 guns have been removed from the street. Additionally, a litany of charges ranging from murder to grand larceny are facing the apprehended individuals.

How many of these charges are actually valid? When should one’s art be considered an admission to a crime?