Did Aaliyah & R. Kelly Have Secret Daughter?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday (February 7), a woman claiming to be the “secret” daughter of Aaliyah and R. Kelly posted a video online telling her “truth” (or so she says).

Everyone on earth knows R. Kelly had a romantic relationship with a teenaged Aaliyah in the 1990s. In fact, the embattled R&B star married her when she was just 15 years old. Then 26, the now-incarcerated singer knew better. Period. After the marriage was annulled in 1995, Kelly continued to ascend in the music business, while Aaliyah blossomed into a superstar. Her life was cut tragically short in 2001 when she was killed in a plane crash.

On Tuesday (February 7), a woman claiming to be the “secret” daughter of Aaliyah and R. Kelly posted a video online telling her “truth” (or so she says). Willie D scooped it up and shared it to his own Instagram page. Despite there being NO photos of Aaliyah looking pregnant at anytime before her death, she’s adamant the “Rock The Boat” singer is her mother.

“My name is LOVE, and I am the biological daughter of Aaliyah Haughton and Robert Kelly, R. Kelly,” she says in the clip. “And I just wanted to tell my truth and my mother’s truth because I feel like it’s time and it’s needed.” She goes on to say she’s had to keep her identity secret for years because of the “industry.” She then claims she’s an “extension” of her mother, Aaliyah Haughton.

The comments are absolutely brutal. But, in all fairness, the woman bares zero resemblance to either of her alleged famous “parents.” And Aaliyah would have had to stay out of the spotlight for months to keep this a secret.

But as one kind stranger pointed out: “She may be a foster child and attached herself to the reality that Aaliyah and R. Kelly are her parents. Traumatic experiences in life make people do some odd things. This is definitely one of them. And no doubt after this public outcry, we may need to do a wellness check up on her. I’m sure the public response hit like a hammer.”

Whatever the case, the woman seems convinced. Watch the full video below.