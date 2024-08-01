Did Cardi B Drop An Offset Diss Track Amid Divorce?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B announced her third pregnancy after fans learned the rapper was going to divorce her husband Offset.

A YouTube user attempted to trick fans into thinking Cardi B released an Offset diss track on Thursday (August 1). An AI-created song titled “Tia Kemp (The Divorce Song)” was uploaded by an account called Countless Hits.

The cheap ploy surfaced on YouTube after the public found out Cardi B was divorcing her estranged husband Offset. The Grammy Award-winning rapper also confirmed she is pregnant with her third child.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi B previously filed for divorce in 2020. She patched things up with Offset, but cheating allegations plagued their relationship for years.

Earlier this week, Offset denied cheating on his wife with a woman known as Pretty Redz.

“People really need to do the research,” he commented on Instagram. “I’m at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8-month pregnant women wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!”

The woman in question refuted the allegations in an Instagram comment of her own.

“SMH that man wasn’t with me,” she wrote. “I was already there wit my husband sister & brother and I’m 7 months pregnant… y’all really have to stop with this type of behavior.”

Cardi B married Offset in 2017. They share two children.