Did Chief Keef Link-Up Prove Solange Knowles Is Queen Of Cross-Genre Cosigns?

Aside from the notion that Solange Knowles might have a crush on Chief Keef, their recent link up has underscored the reality of how powerful a cosign from the Houston-bred singer can be—and has been for multiple artists over the years.

In case the moment didn’t populate on your timeline over the weekend, Solange surprised Chief Keef following his performance at his recent concert in Los Angeles. Along with the videos of Solange flicking up with Chief Keef and Lil Gnar, a viral clip of her showing love to Sosa over his 2018 Back To The Dead mixtape deep cut “Bestie” has since made its rounds on the web.

Aside from what appears to be some light flirting going on between Solange and Chief Keef, it’s clear from the video that the “Cranes In The Sky” vocalist is a true savant when it comes to her appreciation for the intricacies of musical sub genres such as Chicago’s 2010s drill era.

But we’d be lying if we acted like this is a first for Solange, when in fact, it’s a part of a pattern of distinct behavior for her. In light of the 2024 bingo card foiling link-up, it’s worth noting that Solange has been a major advocate of both underground and up-and-coming mainstream artists for quite some time now. She’s cosigned some of the hottest records and artists to break through the music industry in recent years.

Not only was she an early supporter of Gunna and producer Wheezy’s anthemic “Who You Foolin” track, she also previously gave early cosigns to artists such as the City Girls’ JT and Atlanta rapper SahBabii among others.

Not to mention she created a definitive moment in 2019 upon bringing together Tyler, The Creator and Gucci Mane for “My Skin My Logo.” And of course Solange didn’t put us on to Gucci or Tyler, but who would’ve thought they could sound as good as they did on a track together before her?

In a sense, Solange has seemingly always been there pointing in the direction of a dope artist prior to them making an incredible run. Case in point, Tyler just did almost 300,000 units his first week with Chromakopia, albeit the album itself is truly superb, guess who also contributed to it?