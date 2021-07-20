Did Doja Cat Throw Shade At Nick Cannon Over Interview Topics?

One tweet has people speculating if the singer/rapper was subbing the veteran media personality.

This week, Doja Cat made an appearance on Nick Cannon’s Power 106 radio show. The nearly 30-minute conversation included the two entertainers discussing a range of topics.

In particular, Nick Cannon asked Doja Cat about being “canceled” online. The Planet Her album creator was at the center of a media firestorm in 2020 when she was seen video chatting in a Tinychat forum allegedly used by white supremacists.

#DojaCatIsOverParty and #OnlyKlans trended on Twitter at the time. While acknowledging that racist content does show up on Tinychat, Doja Cat denied intentionally communicating with known bigots.

The Los Angeles native was also criticized for her track titled “Dindu Nuffin” which is described as a racist phrase used to make fun of African-Americans killed by police. She later apologized for what she called “maybe the worst song in the entire world.”

Even though Doja Cat was a target for cancellation last year, the 25-year-old singer/rapper apparently did not appreciate having to talk about the issue with Nick Cannon. After the discussion, Doja allegedly shared a subtle response to Cannon’s line of questioning.

“If you’re gonna interview musicians try to ask them about their music,” tweeted Doja Cat on Monday afternoon. Over 190,000 Twitter users liked the tweet and it garnered more than 21,000 retweets. Even though Nick Cannon was not mentioned in the tweet, people assumed it was a subliminal shot at the Wild ‘n Out host.

Doja Cat’s Planet Her studio LP arrived on June 25 to favorable reviews. The project debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 109,000 first-week units. It currently remains in the #2 position behind Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour.

“Kiss Me More” featuring Top Dawg Entertainment vocalist SZA became a Top 10 hit on Billboard‘s Hot 100 rankings. In addition, the deluxe version of Planet Her contains guest features by Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, J.I.D., Eve, and Gunna.