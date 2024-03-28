Did Eminem Predict Drake’s Beef With Future & Try To Warn Him?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Either Eminem really knew something before Drake did or dude was just spittin’ for real!

Eminem fans believe they have the receipts to prove Drake was given a fair warning about his rap beef with Future, Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin.

Earlier this week, fans of Eminem began pointing to a song entitled “Zeus” as evidence that Slim Shady predicted what Drake is experiencing now. Even though the record was released in 2020 on Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By (Deluxe Edition), listeners believe the lyrics he spit specifically apply to Drake’s relationship with Pluto, considering they released WATTBA (What A Time To Be Alive) five years prior.

In the song, Em raps: “I’ve had a great view to see the game through [through]/ And Drake, they’re gonna turn on you one day too/And the more you win, the sooner they do.”

In another portion of the verse, Eminem seemingly foreshadows Kendrick’s “Like That” diss in which he seemingly equated Drake’s recent album to common waste.

“They’ll be calling you a trash binSayin’ that your new one isn’t better than your last and/Even if it is, once they start to turn their backs/They ain’t never comin’ back in,” he rapped.

As if his bars weren’t already telling enough, Eminem seemingly used a double entendre to circle back on his previous bar fans believed was loaded and directed at Future.

“They did it to Chance/Next they’ll be mentionin’ Future in the past tense (Yeah)/Or sayin’ ‘Adiós’ to Migos/I ain’t dissin’, I’m just tryna keep the s### a C-note,” he rapped.

Stream the record in full below.