Did Jada Pinkett Smith Get Caught Lying On Tupac?

Jada Pinkett Smith seems to be telling duck tales on Tupac Shakur and a woman takes her to task over the martyred rapper.

Alright folks, it’s clear that Jada the Pinkett has become a topic of public scrutiny, with many considering her as a bit of a nuisance! This stems from her recent promo work of her upcoming book “Worthy” and various interviews. She has spilled a lot of secrets and unearthed other personal matters. ,This mostly deals with her relationship with Will Smith, but also her connection with Tupac. The latest bombshell is her claim that Tupac proposed to her during his prison time at Rikers Island, the infamous New York City jail.

However, a certain lady has stepped forward to call Jada out, alleging that she’s fabricating the whole story. This woman has meticulously pieced together a timeline, showing that Jada’s account simply doesn’t add up. She presents a compelling argument and posted it on social media. It is being shared all over the place and now we are sharing it. Is Jada being truthful about Tupac’s proposal, or is she weaving a web of lies?

In her passionate video, this woman maintains that Jada is not telling the truth. She brings some compelling evidence to the table. For instance, she points out that Tupac had already proposed to another lady, Keisha Morris, before his imprisonment, and they even got married in April. During Tupac’s brief stint at Riker’s, Jada was in the midst of transitioning to her relationship with Will Smith, who had recently separated from his wife. She quickly flew to Los Angeles to be with Will and never spent a night in her new Maryland home. This begs the question: When did Jada find the time to visit Tupac at Riker’s and receive a marriage proposal?

Moreover, after Tupac’s release from prison, he engaged with Kidada Jones and was tragically killed while in a relationship with her. Kidada was there for him in his final moments. Kesha and other significant women in Tupac’s life have maintained their privacy and not exploited his memory for attention. The person who seems to talk the most is Jada, making claims that don’t hold up under scrutiny when it comes to verifying the timeline.

In the end, it’s hard to ignore the passion behind this critique, particularly for those of us who grew up in the era of Tupac. We all have vivid memories of his life and legacy, and it’s disheartening to see Jada’s alleged inconsistencies being put on display.

Check this out.