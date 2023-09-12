Did Juicy J Find God?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Juicy J 777?

What is this about? As you already know, Juicy J, DJ Paul, and Three 6 Mafia are well-known for providing provocative conversations around spirituality, God and Hip-Hop.

But I saw a recent interview with Juicy J on Good Morning America. In that interview, he repeatedly referenced God, which struck me as odd. At first I thought it was a performance for the middle-of-the road-slash-middle America but I’m beginning to think it is not, why?

Well, let me take you back a little bit. Project Pat, who is his brother is pretty much a certified preacher. All you have to do is look at his Instagram and you can see that he is seeped in the word of God. And that is no joke! Also, you have to remember that, despite their name, the Three 6 Mafia was raised in the church! Even Gangsta Boo momentarily denounced their radical raps and assumed a new name, Lady Boo. She was a Christian rapper for a short period!

So now back to Juicy J. He is still wild and crazy, as I can see it, but he’s using the moniker on TikTok JuicyJ777. Seven is the number of God! In numerology, you see it a lot as well in religious sects, like the Nation the Gods in the Earths. I guess will soon see what route he is taking, but I’m almost certain it is a slightly more positive path, and not so much the psychotic, maniacal satanic-adjacent Hip-Hop group that we’ve seen in the past. 😵‍💫

I love this video of him and Megan Thee Stallion party!