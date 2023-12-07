Did Kanye West Design Merch For “Vultures” With Nods To Drake & World War II?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West has sparked an online debate about the origins of his latest alleged merch designs promoting his “Vultures” single featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Bump J and Lil Durk (kind of).

Images of Yeezy rocking what appear to be new t-shirt and hoodie designs featuring a logo that reads “Vultures” and iconography reminiscent of a double-headed eagle in a crest format have been spotted online. Kanye West was recently labeled an “unrepentant antisemite” for his lyrics on the single which include the controversial bars, “How I’m anti-semitic?/I just f#### a Jewish b####.” Now it appears there’s a growing outcry online that the new logo design was adopted from the same two-headed eagle that was used by Nazi Germany as its coat of arms during WWII.

However, it should also be noted that the Albanian flag also features a two headed eagle motif as the prominent design feature. Additionally, fans have pointed out that Yeezy‘s rival. Drake also recently wore a shirt with a similar to hidden eagle design in the visual for “Polar Opposites”

This isn’t the first time Kanye West has utilized iconography associated with countercultures and/or other banned motifs. One Twitter (X) user pointed out how Ye experimented with implementing the Confederate flag in his merch designs during his YEEZUS album era circa 2013-2014.

“Sign of the times … shoulda been there when he put the confederate flag on a jacket during yeezus rollout… the explosion back then should have been basically the same but ..,” the user wrote on X.

Check out images of the alleged merch designs as modeled by Yeezy himself below.