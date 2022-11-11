Did Shaquille O’Neal Get Exposed As A Hypocrite In Kyrie Irving Controversy?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Did Shaq get exposed? No offense goes unnoticed by the watchful of the internet. Even if you’re a four-time NBA champion!

Shaquille O’Neal, Nike, and the NBA had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving.

It seems like the entire world found an issue with him bringing attention to Robert Dalton Jr’s “Hebrews To Negroes” documentary.

Despite the collective scathing opinions, all the offended parties were oblivious to the fact that the documentary was readily available at Cityplex12 in Newark, NJ, in 2019.

Coincidently, Shaq co-owns the Cityplex12 movie theater.

No offense goes unnoticed by the great detectives of the internet. Notably, people have begun piecing together information.

Based on the spectrum of their investigations, people are calling the Lakers legend a hypocrite.

Has Shaq been exposed? Back in 2012, CBS news confirmed the Newark native’s acquisition.

Furthermore, a YouTube video titled “HEBREWS TO NEGROES 2: REVELATION NEWARK PREMIERE!” was posted on August 18, 2019.

In addition, the video was uploaded to a channel bearing the name, “Hebrews to Negroes TV aka MOSES LEVI.” The video description indicates the film premiered on (Thursday) August 22. Cityplex12 is mentioned by name and exact location. Moreover, tickets were $20, and a contact e-mail was listed for more information.

Should Shaq feature himself on the next segment of “Shaqtin’ A Fool”?

The great detectives of Twitter would like to think so.

Why must we wait until further notice to see Kyrie get buckets, yet Shaq is still employed by TNT and the NBA? Is he going to lose his Icy Hot or General Auto Insurance endorsements?

Probably not, which makes you wonder if Kyrie was punished for being antisemitic or if it is all a direct result of refusing to behave how corporate America sees fit. You be the judge.

