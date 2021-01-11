(AllHipHop Rumors)
Did somebody try to kill Dr. Dre?
Legendary producer/rapper Dr. Dre scared everybody when he was admitted to the hospital for an aneurysm in his brain! We all waited and waited, fearful that 2021 was about to be the worst year ever for Hip-Hop fans. Dr. Dre cannot be taken from the culture!
Now, if you know Dr. Dre you also know that he is a specimen of good health even if he’s getting older. So, it raised a few eyebrows when a dude more or less in the prime of his life catches something so crazy like an aneurysm. He’s even opening a high school!
Dr. Dre Reportedly Still In ICU A Week After Suffering Brain Aneurysm
Anyway, there are rumors that his family considers aneurysm in attempt on Dr. Dre’s life. They are suggesting that rat poison, or the ingredients of rat poison, were used to ignite the aneurysm. I don’t have the full details on how this works but they are saying that the workouts combined with inhaling the smell of rat poison and can initiate something like an aneurysm. I was looking at Boxden it said the following:
“Last week, the music world was hit with shocking news to start 2021, when we found out Dr. Dre was sent to the hospital. The iconic music mogul suffered a brain aneurysm, that led to a special doctor being flown to Los Angeles just to make sure his health was secure.
Many are citing stress a divorce causing the scare, considering he’s been in great shape over the last decade. However, information has emerged that his immediate family and friends are suspecting foul play. It’s so serious, that his family is under the belief of someone using anti-coagulants found in rat potion.
One family member went as far as to saying that Dre works out multiple times and goes to the doctor for frequent checkups. So, the smell of rat poison could lead to an aneurism or stroke – then possible death. Considering this botched attempt on his life was stopped, we’re assuming the security of Mr. Young will be beefed up until this thing blows over.
The foul play on his health wasn’t the only thing some believe was an inside job. Even the robbery is being considered done by someone he knows. We’re just unsure who would be that vindictive to do all of these things at once. Let us know below in the comments what you think.”
By the way, I couldn’t locate the source of this rumor.
Do you think this could be, that Dr. Dre‘s ex-wife could try to take him out? They are in the process of working out the details on the divorce that still looms, but I am not sure that she’s powerful enough to knock him off! I am not sure that she is BOLD enough to do it either! Because if she’s willing to risk all this money that she’s going to receive in a settlement, she’s a natural born fool! On the flipside, I don’t know the particulars about divorce but it’s possible she could get all of his riches if he were to die before the divorce was settled. Right now she stands to make about $2 million per month in spousal support until they finalize the details. Still, that is a lot of money. When you are used to having nearly $1 billion at your disposal, $2 million a month might not be a lot of money.
I’ll take a fraction of that!!