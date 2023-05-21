Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Did Travis Scott look his Black fans in the face and then hire an accused N###### to protect him from them? Inquiring minds want to know the truth! 👀

Houston, we have a problem. Texas-rapper is doing a lot recently. We care. But we also are going to discuss this madness, as it bubbles from under the surface to the top. It seems like Travis Scott may have picked the wrong “right” one as the person he’s reportedly hired to protect his body.

A man named Jamie McBride has emerged as a figure of question. Here is what is not in question. McBride is not to be played with and recent reports say that he’s shot about 6 people. He is the leader of Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents LAPD officers. OK, BET. What else? Others members of his family have been involved in shooting Black or Brown people. I should not that Jamie McBride has never killed a Black person. Nevertheless, his daughters are cops to and they have.

Jacqueline and Toni have shot people and have been deemed in the wrong. And yet they are still in the free world. Some have come to question: are they the new iteration of the KKK? I have read reports on these people as the new version of NeoNazis. Why? Read below.

Did you know Jamie McBride has a pinterest where he bookmarks his favorite nazi and fascist propaganda?



Gives you a good insight to what he thinks "policing" is. Seriously makes you wonder why anyone would take him serious?https://t.co/9GyPTUb6jw pic.twitter.com/tmdJSK3B3h — People's City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) December 13, 2021

So, this leads us back to Travis Scott, who has been irregular and out of step with Black people far too many times. But, fame. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Anyway!

Travis Scott hired a neo-Nazi killer cop to be his security guard.



This sucks @trvisXX https://t.co/PZQnOfP6Dn pic.twitter.com/AXKJNZ4KGg — People's City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) May 19, 2023

What is funny is the police are upset that McBride is watching an “anti-police” rapper! What!?? This is weird! What in the netherworld and multiverse is going on?

