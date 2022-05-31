Did Zendaya Get Beat Up Or What? Her Rep Has The Answer

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Was “Euphoria” star Zendaya the victim of a brutal attack over the weekend? Her reps weigh in!

Zendaya’s representative has denied the star is the person getting beaten up in a viral video.

Over the weekend, a seven-second clip made the rounds on social media, showing a young woman getting brutally assaulted in what appears to be a store.

The video shows a standing person repeatedly landing blows on a young woman, who is on the floor, before kicking her in the head, and sending her backwards into a wall.

At that point, the victim looks up and into the eyewitness’s camera. She bears an uncanny resemblance to Zendaya, particularly as her “Euphoria” character Rue Bennett.

Many social media users speculated if it was the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star, but her rep firmly shut down the rumors by confirming that the woman in the video was not the 25-year-old.