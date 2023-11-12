Diddy Aligns With Au Vodka Following London Concert With Giggs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Are you going to tryout Au Vodka or stick with Ciroc?

Diddy is about to align himself with yet another spirits brand in what appears to be a new promotional relationship with Au Vodka.

On Thursday (November 9) a video begin circulating on social media featuring Diddy and several of his associates surrounded by copious amounts of Au Vodka, displayed in their distinguished golden bottles stamped with elemental acronyms from the periodic table. In the short video clip, the Love Records CEO appears to be giving flowers to Au Vodka’s co-owner Charlie Morgan while simultaneously urging his following to support the up-and-coming spirit brand.

“If y’all don’t know number one,” Diddy explained in the clip. “Very proud of you, I saw you work this from the ground up! and everybody go support it because when he break down doors or when I open doors, more of us can get in.” It appears the celebratory toast was also a part of Diddy and Giggs’ collaborative live show that took place in London on November 8.

Giggs and Diddy shut it down at their joint show in London 🙌🏾🇬🇧🔥👏🏾



📷 TT / Sameeah pic.twitter.com/8CT8UkjXhn — MOBO Awards (@MOBOAwards) November 8, 2023

In addition to Diddy’s endorsement, Au Vodka has also enjoyed cosigns from celebrities and artists such as Jake Paul, Gucci Mane, Moneybagg Yo and buzzing U.K. rapper Russ Millions.

Check out Diddy’s soft-launch promo post below.