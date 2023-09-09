Diddy Scores A Supreme Court Win Over Ex-Ciroc Partner In Racial Discrimination Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Liquor brand says it will consider other legal measures after suffering its first defeat against P. Diddy.

Mark Curry seems to think Diddy is on a downward spiral. The Hip-Hop mogul is giving out millions to HBCUs and returning the publishing rights to artists and songwriters from his Bad Boy Records label. But a recent victory in court could signal everything is just fine in Diddy’s world.

According to Spirits Business, Judge Joel M. Cohen ruled in favor of Diddy in his initial legal filing against Diageo, his partner in the Ciroc brand, who severed ties with Diddy earlier this year.

In June, Diddy decided to take the company to court, alleging Diageo engaged in racial discrimination against his company, Combs Wine and Spirits. Diageo denies the claims. Still, Diddy and his legal team pushed to have the top court in New York assess the case and determine its validity. Diageo sought to have the accusations dismissed, saying this was just a ploy by Diddy to get money. However, the high court decided the claim had enough merit to proceed with “broad discovery,” Diddy’s lawyer John Hueston explained.

Hueston says Diddy believes the company cloaked “itself in the language of diversity and equality.” He also says the company has “proven unwilling to treat its Black partners equally – even when explicitly required by contract to do so.”

“This case has always been about getting fair and equal treatment,” Hueston said, referencing Diddy’s 15-year work relationship with the brand. “Today’s decision is an important step in the right direction. Diageo tried to end this action. Today the judge soundly rejected that effort.”

Diageo also released a statement about the ruling saying, “While we are disappointed with today’s procedural decision, it is important to underscore that this is not a ruling on the merits of the claims, which we maintain are false and baseless.”

The company said it will still “considering legal options” and wouldn’t be giving up.