Diddy and the Chaos of 2024: Who Is Next?

A lawyer representing alleged victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs says there there are other high profile celebrities in this chaotic, messy mix! But who?

Before I even get to typing this out, I gotta admit… this is pure insanity. Katt Williams set the tone for this year, because 2024 has been nothing short of chaos. I mean, what are we going through right now? And if you’ve been checking our news section, you already know we’re bringing the facts as they happen. But let’s be real—there’s an undercurrent of rumor and speculation that we just have to talk about.

So, let’s talk about it. Over and over again, I’m hearing whispers about some BIGGER names than Diddy. But here’s the thing—who the hell are they talking about? I mean, there aren’t many people walking this planet bigger than Diddy! Now, JAY-Z’s name gets thrown in the mix, but I think that’s just Jay hate, plain and simple. Is Jay “bigger” than Diddy? He’s richer than Diddy, but bigger? Let’s not get it twisted: we’re dealing with a whole bunch of civil lawsuits. Not criminal cases, mind you, so the stakes are different. The bar for these cases is way lower, so there’s going to be a TON of pressure for these people to settle up somehow. That is where I think Jay will have some issues.

But what I wanna know is this—are we going to see some other high-profile names not named Sean or Shawn get caught up in this mess? Like, where are the white folks at in this reckoning? Yeah, we saw Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein get dragged, but what about the music industry? You guys are telling me the old Rock-N-Roll have done no wrong? Maybe the groupies back then were more buttoned-up, but I need answers, and I know y’all do too. Who do y’all think is next in line? I’m telling you, we gotta think bigger than Diddy on this one.

So here’s where it gets real—let’s#### y’all with some straight-up facts, per the lawyer:

Diddy’s got over 3,285 alleged victims, according to the lawyer man Anthony Glenn Buzbee. Out of those, 120 people have come forward with lawsuits. And out of that 120, 25 were minors, with the youngest being just 9 years old. Let that sink in for a second. The breakdown? 60 men and 60 women, and 67% of those victims were Black, while the rest were white, Hispanic, or Asian. Another thing: they say they have collected pictures, video, texts,” which would expose, “Many powerful people … many dirty secrets.” But, I wonder what in there is proof of wrong doing?

Buzbee hit the stage this morning with some serious fire and he wasn’t shy either. We’re talking banking institutions, and corporations—dirty secrets coming to light. It’s about to get wild out here.

So, for real, who do you think is gonna get caught up in this storm? Let’s talk.

