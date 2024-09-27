Diddy Investigation Triggered By Ties To Eric Adams, Claims Former Bad Boy Boss’ Bodyguard 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal claims the investigation into NYC Mayor Eric Adams sparked the criminal case against Diddy.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ties to New York City Mayor Eric Adams sparked the federal investigation into the Hip-Hop mogul’s alleged crimes, according to his former bodyguard Gene Deal.

During a recent interview before Adams’ indictment on five federal charges, Deal claimed the Southern District of New York began looking into Diddy’s alleged crimes amid their investigation into the mayor.

“All the mayor people that he brought on, here in New York City they all resigning,” Deal said. “People ain’t gone tie this together but if you look at it you have to say because of Mayor Adams and his relationship with Diddy, it brought on the Southern District of New York to start investigating Diddy on civil lawsuits that was put against him.”

According to Deal, the case against the Bad Boy Records boss is “bigger than Diddy.” He added, “Because you know who else they was doing an investigation on during that whole time period? It was the mayor and the politicians in New York City.”

He alleged that the feds ” found that there was some criminal activity” after reviewing Cassie Ventura and Lil Rod’s civil lawsuits and pursued criminal charges.

Eric Adams Indictment Unsealed

Eric Adams was indicted on five federal charges, including bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

The indictment was unsealed on Thursday morning (September 26), and explained, “For nearly a decade, Adams sought and accepted improper valuable benefits, such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him.”

Adams defied calls for his resignation and vowed to remain in office and fight the charges. After the indictment was made public, Alex Spiro, the mayor’s lawyer, claimed Adams was a victim of a smear campaign.

“They want to tarnish him. They want to tarnish him in your eyes,” Spiro said at a press conference. “There’s no corruption, this is not a real case. we’re going to see everyone in court.”

Meanwhile, Diddy was arrested on September 16 on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The indictment describes a long history of abuse and violence toward women, bolstered by his business empire’s resources, power and influence.