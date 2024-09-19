Diddy Rumors From Some Concerned Insiders

The rumors around the Diddy case are just crazy. Here are a few running the streets.

OK, everybody, I know we’re all buzzing with these rumors about Diddy, but let’s take it a step further.

First, I want to be clear: this is all rumor and speculation. None of this is factual or verified, but everything I share comes from trusted sources.

Now, a lot of people I’ve spoken to feel like Sean Combs is being unfairly targeted. I am not talking about the clown section on social media. At the same time, these insiders don’t believe he can come out on top of this. They see him going down a one-way street with no way back for a long time—if ever. One person even described it as a “humiliation ritual,” a process of breaking him down. I don’t usually subscribe to conspiracy theories like that, but I will say this is embarrassing. The 1,000 bottles of baby oil are still fascinating. Other details look crazy too. And what we saw on camera with Cassie? That’s real. Diddy, through his lawyer, claims she hit him with a cell phone before the brutal attack we saw on video.

Moving on!

Another source raised an interesting point: could it be that some government officials knew about Diddy’s wrongdoings but didn’t act on them? Or maybe they didn’t have a witness willing to go on record—until now. Obviously, Cassie was willing to speak. But take Shyne for example. He once collaborated with Diddy on a philanthropic event and stayed quiet about any negative feelings. He got his check and moved on, even though now that Diddy’s in jail, Shyne’s speaking out.

“Ayo, call me Diddy I run this city /

Send the cops, the feds, and D.A. to come get me /

Cats wanna leave me for dead, you coming with me…”

—Diddy

Well, well, well… here we are.

Now, there’s a lot of speculation about whether or not Diddy will snitch. Those lyrics suggest he might be willing to take some people down with him. Will he do it? And who? Rumors say he has a lot of people on tape and was holding it as leverage. I am talking about dignitaries of countries. I’m not sure, but what I do know is he’s in a tough spot right now. He’s in protective custody, also known as the Special Housing Unit (SHU), because there are concerns someone will try to harm him for clout. They don’t want that to happen, or do they?

Some people are even comparing his situation to Jeffrey Epstein’s, wondering if something more sinister could happen while he’s in jail. He’s being held in the infamous MDC facility, which I’ve heard from sources is one of the worst—understaffed and inhumane. A contact of mine who doesn’t like him at all doubts he’ll survive the experience. But based on what I’ve heard, he’s managing. He gets three meals a day, one hour of recreation, and showers three times a week. I heard that food is super nasty. Not ideal, but it’s survival at this point. He’s also allowed visits from family and friends.

Anyway, there’s no shortage of content coming from this case, and I’ll keep bringing you both the rumors and the news as it unfolds. Here are all the formal news reports for your perusal.

– illseed out!