Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Alleges Shady Dealings Behind The Notorious B.I.G.’s Catalog Sale

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s former bodyguard, Gene Deal, is speaking out with accusations regarding financial exploitation tied to The Notorious B.I.G.’s legacy.

Gene Deal accused Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ associates of exploiting Voletta Wallace and orchestrating a lucrative sale of The Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic music catalog.

During an interview with “The Art Of Dialogue” Tuesday (March 11), Deal voiced concerns that Wallace, the legendary rapper’s mother, was manipulated by those closest to Diddy during her final days.

He specifically named Mark Pitts and Wayne Barrow, two longtime confidants of Combs who previously worked alongside Biggie at Bad Boy Records.

Deal stated that while Wallace was gravely ill and receiving hospice care, Pitts and Barrow were quietly “working out deals to allegedly sell big publishing, his marketing, all his rights to everything Notorious B.I.G.”

He didn’t mince words about their intentions, saying the pair “are working out a deal for them. ‘Cuz it ain’t for Miss Wallace. It ain’t for B.I.G.’s kids.”

Deal further remarked on their alleged opportunism, stating, “I read that the executives of that is Wayne Barrow and Mark Pitts. Those are the dudes that Puff put into play with them. I can’t believe this. These are the dudes that when big died they took over the marketing and the publishing and everything.”

“They were puff boys,” Deal added. “I guess it paid off ‘cuz now they looking to get $100 to 150 million on this whole thing.”

Currently, negotiations are reportedly close to finalizing the sale of Biggie’s catalog to Primary Wave. Pitts and Barrow are reportedly representing the estate.

Genel Deal Alleges Diddy Was Involved In The Notorious B.I.G.’s Death

Deal, who previously served as Combs’ security, has long alleged Diddy had knowledge or involvement in the infamous drive-by shooting that claimed Biggie’s life on March 9, 1997, in Los Angeles. In the Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, Deal speculated on Diddy’s possible role in Biggie’s death, stating, “So did he directly have something to do with it? He could have.”

Deal recounted his firsthand experience of the tragic night following a Vibe magazine party after the Soul Train Awards, recalling Biggie’s reluctance to attend

“The week [in] which Biggie was murdered, he was just acting real anxious and trying to get Big at this party,” Deal said. “And [what] was crazy was, Big was telling people he had to be in London. But Puff was telling people, ‘He ain’t going to London’ that whole week.”

Deal recalled warning Combs about attending the event amid escalating tensions between East Coast and West Coast Hip-Hop artists, saying, “I say, ‘Yo Puff, I got some intel bruh.’ He said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Yo man, if we go to this party tonight, one of us gon’ get killed. Somebody gon’ die. Because now, we at East Coast-West Coast beef.'”

Dismissing Deal’s concerns, Combs allegedly responded, “Yo, Gene, I don’t wanna hear that s###,” before proceeding to the party.

Later that night, Deal was in a separate vehicle when he heard the fatal gunshots ring out, resulting in Biggie’s tragic death.