The Notorious B.I.G.’s Music Catalog To Fetch $100-150M

The Notorious B.I.G.’s music catalog is on the verge of being sold to Primary Wave, a company known for acquiring and managing the works of legendary artists.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal includes publishing rights to Biggie’s extensive body of work, valued at approximately $100 million, and master rights, which are expected to fetch an additional $30 to $50 million. The transaction also encompasses publicity rights, covering Biggie’s name, image, voice and other identifiable characteristics, ensuring that his legacy remains protected and managed by the new owner.

The sale of Biggie’s catalog is significant not only because of its financial implications but also due to the cultural impact it represents. Biggie, known for his storytelling ability centered on New York City street, left an indelible mark on Hip-Hop despite his short career.

His music continues to influence new generations of artists and fans alike. By joining Primary Wave’s roster, which includes Bob Marley, Whitney Houston and Stevie Nicks, Biggie’s legacy will be preserved alongside other music legends, ensuring his work remains accessible and celebrated for years to come.

The decision to sell a portion of Biggie’s catalog reflects a broader trend in the music industry where artists or their estates opt to monetize their intellectual property. For Biggie’s estate, the deal will likely secure a substantial financial future while ensuring that his music and image are handled by a reputable company.

Biggie was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in March 1997, just six months after the death of his rival, Tupac Shakur. The 24-year-old rapper was leaving a party at the Petersen Automotive Museum when a dark Chevy Impala pulled up next to his SUV at a red light. The driver, described as an African-American man in a blue suit and bowtie, fired multiple shots into Biggie’s vehicle before speeding away.

Despite numerous theories and investigations over the past 28 years, no one has been charged with Biggie’s murder. Some investigators, including retired LAPD detective Greg Kading, believe that Wardell “Poochie” Fouse, an associate of music executive Suge Knight, was the shooter, allegedly hired as retaliation for Shakur’s death.

Others have suggested that corrupt LAPD officers may have been involved in the murder or its cover-up. His assassination has been the subject of multiple books, documentaries and ongoing speculation and remains one of Hip-Hop’s biggest unsolved cases.